Ana Navarro Slams Trump for Dragging Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘The View’ Visit: ‘He’s Been on Multiple Times’ | Video

Ana Navarro called out President Trump for dragging Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance on “The View,” even using it as evidence that she’s gone “Far Left” – when he’s been on the show more than once.

On Monday’s episode of “Behind the Table,” “The View” host noted that the president – and a number of his children – have made multiple appearances on the ABC talk show.

“He said that part of the proof that she turned left is that she had come to ‘The View,’” Navarro said. “But remind me — his son Donald Trump Jr. has been on ‘The View’ hawking a book. His daughter has been on ‘The View.’ He has been on ‘The View’ many times. Ted Cruz has been on. So I mean, really – wait till the next time they want to hawk a book and pick a fight here on ‘The View.’ I’m sure they’ll be knocking down our doors.”

She added later: “The Republican primary basically decides who wins. And if Donald Trump decides to primary her, which he may, she could very well lose her congressional seat.”

Over the weekend, the president and Greene had a public professional breakup. Trump took to Truth Social and took the Georgia Representative to task and even suggested that she be primaried.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” he wrote to his followers. “Over the past few weeks, despite my creating record achievements for our country including, a total and complete victory on the shutdown, closed borders, low taxes, no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s record setting inflation, biggest regulation cuts in history, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our military, being RESPECTED by every country in the world (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having trillions of dollars (record setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” country anywhere in the world from being a DEAD country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

He added with his threat: “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing ‘The View,’ with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s turn on Greene happened amidst her and others calling for the release of the Epstein Files as he tries to downplay it all as a hoax fabricated by the Democrats. She also posted this weekend about the threats she’s received since Trump’s Truth Social post.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” Greene wrote. “This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel.”