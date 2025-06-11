Ananda Lewis, Beloved Host of MTV’s ‘TRL’ and BET’s ‘Teen Summit,’ Dies at 52

The longtime TV personality revealed a Stage III breast cancer diagnosis in 2020

Ananda Lewis poses at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Credit: George DeSota/Liaison)
Jacob Bryant

Ananda Lewis, a prominent MTV VJ from the ’90s and early 2000s, has died.

Lewis’s sister Lakshmi Emory posted the news to Facebook that she had lost her years-long battle with breast cancer. She was 52 years old.

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,” Emory wrote. “Lord, rest her soul.”

Lewis announced in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer after not getting regular mammograms due to a fear of radiation. In a 2024 CNN interview, she revealed her cancer had progressed to Stage IV after choosing not to have a double mastectomy.

Lewis was one of the first big video jockeys on MTV. She was a former host for “Total Request Live,” “Hot Zone,” and “The Ananda Lewis Show.”

She began her career by hosting BET’s “Teen Summit” for three seasons before moving over to MTV in 1997 to host “TRL” and “Hot Zone.” She got her own show – aptly titled “The Ananda Lewis Show – in 2001 that ran until 2002.

BET remembered the former host following news of her death.

“As the host of BET’s Teen Summit, she didn’t just lead conversations—she sparked change, empowering a generation to speak up, love themselves, and think deeper,” the post read.

It continued: “Ananda brought brilliance, beauty, and authenticity to every space she entered. Her impact lives on through the countless lives she touched, both on and off screen. We honor the life and legacy of Ananda Lewis—an unforgettable voice, trailblazer, and truth-teller.”

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

