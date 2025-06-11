Kate Beckinsale Sues ‘Canary Black’ Producers for ‘Recklessly and Intentionally Putting Her in Harm’s Way’

Kate Beckinsale is suing the producers of her 2024 action movie “Canary Black,” for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery.

The lawsuit states that producers “continued to recklessly and intentionally forge ahead with unsafe filming conditions, forgoing safety to maintain profit margins, and in the process, put Ms. Beckinsale in harm’s way.”

The suit, which was filed as a Jane Doe in Los Angeles Superior Court, was amended on May 21 to include specifics about her “severe and debilitating injuries” and “significant trauma to her left knee.

“Ms. Beckinsale and her team repeatedly raised red flags regarding unsafe conditions on and off set to Defendants, including long, dangerous set days, often lasting fifteen hours, inadequate equipment and medical personnel to help manage the high physical workload and recover from the exertion off set,” the legal document, which was obtained by TheWrap on Wednesday, states.

Among the allegations in the suit is a “failure to adequately inform” her of which stunts she would be doing “until often the moment she had to perform it.”

Beckinsale showed off the injuries she sustained from the film in a December Instagram post to refute critics who suggested she hadn’t done any of her own stunts. She shared an X-ray of her knee injury and several photos of her scarred and bruised body. The post also included a behind-the-scenes video clips of her doing a stunt while hanging onto a drone.

The complaint references a November 23, 2022 memo from Beckinsale’s agent, Shani Rosenzweig, wrote in an email to Zois, which included the admonition, “If you’re trying to kill a person, great job.”

A month later, the actress suffered a complex meniscus tear in her left knee, which required surgery and halted production for months. Her surgeon warned her not to undertake any more stunts, but she alleges that, despite that, she was coerced into performing “unsafe action sequences.”

Representatives for Zois and the London-based Anton Entertainment did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.