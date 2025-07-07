Oops! ‘And Just Like That’ Accidentally Killed Off Lisa’s Father Twice

“And Just Like That … ” accidentally killed off Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker)’s father not once, and fans did not let the producers up on it.

The new addition to the girl group — and one of the several rotating Samantha replacements in the spinoff series — told Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in last week’s episode that her father passed away after suffering from a stroke.

In “Silent Mode,” written by Susan Fales-Hill, the documentary filmmaker mourned the unexpected offscreen death of her father. Lisa attended his funeral, after being invited via email, which she had a problem with. During her eulogy she said, “it seems as if my father was always there.”

Maybe he was, because just two seasons prior, fans were quick to point out that the character had already vented to Charlotte about the death of her father. In Season 1 Lisa made a side comment to Charlotte about how shaken up she was when her dad died “last year,” relating her struggle to Carrie’s loss of Big.

And to make matters worse, her father, played by Billy Dee Williams, made an appearance in Season 2 in an episode titled “ALIVE!” And no, the title was not in reference to her father. Her husband, played by Christopher Jackson, even introduced him as Lisa’s father to a group of people during the episode.

“If the writers don’t care about the characters, then why should we?” said Hannah Townsend, co-host of Talk of the Townsends. “It feels like they want us to dislike the show.”

A source close to the series told TheWrap that the deceased “dad” in Season 1 was actually her stepfather. Fans online attempted to justify the plot hole, saying that perhaps Lisa had two dads, even though no mention of that had been made in the series.

Fans took to social media to give their takes on the “And Just Like That…” plot hole, splicing clips from all three seasons together.

“They just introduced magic into ‘And Just Like That,’” Evan Lazarus said in a TikTok. “He’s back and dead again.”

One user commented on his video: “They’re just soft launching bringing Big back from the dead.”