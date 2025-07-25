‘And Just Like That’ Delivers an Inevitable Breakup, but Is It Really the End?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “And Just Like That” Season 3, Episode 9.

“And Just Like That” just gave viewers a breakup that seemed inevitable, but is it really the end for this “Sex and the City” couple?

Episode 9, titled “Present Tense,” followed as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) dealt with lingering trust issues in their relationship which, after a season’s worth of compromises, finally pushed Carrie to call it quits. Her working relationship with Duncan (Jonathan Cake) had been making Aidan uncomfortable for some time now, but this week’s late notetaking session between him and Carrie led to the final argument.

Stuck in the past

Early in the episode, Carrie was surprised to find that Aidan and her neighbor were hanging out. The hangout made her uncomfortable since she had asked Aidan to stay away, assuring him that there was only a professional connection between the two authors.

Carrie confided in Seema (Sarita Choudhury) about the awkward moment, which prompted the friend to admit that Aidan had been asking about Duncan behind his girlfriend’s back. Carrie gave him the benefit of the doubt at first, recalling how their relationship ended the first time when she cheated on him with John, who she then married. But that was decades ago, so she figured the lingering trust issues could be something they could get past.

That night, as Carrie and Duncan went through notes about his latest chapter, Aidan interrupted to try to invite them both to dinner — which Carrie declined on both their behalves, reminding Aidan she wanted to keep things professional. When she went back upstairs later that night, Aidan lashed out at her and the pair spent the night in separate rooms.

Jonathan Cake, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in “And Just Like That.” (HBO Max)

Carrie was not ready to let things go the next morning, so she went on a shopping walk after exchanging some more harsh words with Aidan. He later texted her to meet for lunch, which she agreed to, expecting an apology. Instead, he doubled down, saying he still has trouble trusting her with other men.

Aidan’s words stung Carrie, prompting her to walk away from the lunch. Aidan stopped her on the street and she said that after all the compromises she’s made for him, the fact he can’t move on from the past is the final dealbreaker. After all the trials of the past season, it seemed like they really broke up after Aidan moved his stuff out of her home. Carrie ended the episode with narration having no future with her partner.

So is Aidan really gone for good? Will Carrie keep things professional with Duncan now that she’s no longer attached? With three episodes left in Season 3, anything is possible.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That.” (HBO Max)

An iconic cameo

Drama and usual “And Just Like That” shenanigans aside, Episode 9 featured an iconic “Sex and the City” character returning for a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo.

As Carrie walked around Barney’s after her fight with Aidan — but before the official breakup — she got an assist from shoe salesman Danny (Andy Cohen). He offered her to try on a pair of shoes, but she politely declined.

The Bravo megaproducer and “Watch What Happens Live” host previously played the salesman in the final season of “Sex and the City,” making this one of the more meta cameos on the show yet. The cameo is also a nod to Cohen’s real-life friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

“And Just Like That” releases new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.