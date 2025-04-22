Sarah Jessica Parker Jokes It Would Be ‘Illegal’ for Her to Act Like Carrie on ‘And Just Like That’ in Real Life | Video

Sarah Jessica Parker knows that her beloved “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” character, Carrie Bradshaw, isn’t always the easiest hero to root for. From fumbled romances to ill-advised trysts to heartbreaking fallouts with her friends, the character has made some ill-advised decisions over the years.

Ahead of “And Just Like That” Season 3, the star and executive producer joked that frankly, if she behaved like Carrie did in real life, it would be illegal.

“It’s been such a sort of extraordinary experience,” Parker said on Monday’s “Today With Jenna & Friends” of her appreciation for her best-known character over the years, warts and all. “And I try to describe it as being contractually obligated to play somebody else, be somebody else for about 27 years — to behave in ways which would be illegal if I, as a married person with children — ways in which I would behave in the city or with men.”

The actress added that she has “implicit trust” in “AJLT” creator Michael Patrick King and his “extraordinary writing staff that — though decisions sometimes I recognize might be controversial or give people grief or have people have very big feelings, it’s incredibly fun to do. So I really love it.”

Looking ahead to Season 3 of “And Just Like That,” Parker stayed rather tight-lipped but did tease that it’s a “big and juicy” addition to the franchise that continues to tell adult stories about love, loss and friendship.

“God I’m so lousy at this, I’m lousy at being coy. I will say that it was, whether or not this is important to anyone listening, it was a hugely enjoyable shoot,” Parker began. “It was seven long months, basically no days off, but there was something incredibly — it felt big and juicy and, I don’t know, we all like being with each other.

“I can just say the stories are big and it’s a lot about love and sorting your place out in the world and deciding that, you know, home is not defined,” she continued. “It’s sort of all those nice big adult themes but told with, you know, frivolity and seriousness and, you know, beautiful costumes in the city we love, and great actors. We have such great actors, and we have new actors this year, and yes, Aiden does make an appearance.”

“And Just Like That” Season 3 hits Max on May 29. By the time this new season premieres, it will mark an almost two-year gap for fans of the comedy-drama as Season 2 concluded in August of 2023. It has long been known that Season 3 would premiere sometime in 2025. This delay was largely caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which took place in 2023.

Prior to the release of this trailer, little was known about what would happen in Season 3. It’s been reported that Sara Ramírez’s nonbinary stand-up character Che Diaz as well as Karen Pittman’s Professor Nya Wallace will not be part of this upcoming season. Ramírez’s exit stems from plot-related reasons as Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che broke up at the end of Season 2. As for Pittman, her departure was due to scheduling conflicts. However, Rosie O’Donnell will be in Season 3 as a new character named Mary and Patti LuPone has also joined the cast.

Three additional new cast members include Mehcad Brooks (“Law & Order”), Jonathan Cake (“Desperate Housewives”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“Prometheus”), all of whom will play recurring characters. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have also been upgraded to series regulars for this season.