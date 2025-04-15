‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Trailer Promises Aidan Drama, Romantasy and Rats | Video

At long last, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are coming back. Max has released the trailer for Season 3 of “And Just Like That…” the streamer’s follow-up to “Sex and the City.”

The first trailer for the 12-episode season, which kicks off a weekly drop with its May 29 premiere, previews all the ladies kicking off new chapters in the summertime — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) dives into the world of romantic fiction; Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) takes on a new job and potential relationship; and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) finds her daughter with a new romance blooming.

And, of course, there’s Aidan (John Corbett), who rekindled his romance with Carrie last season while navigating long distance woes. The clip teases some complications, so things aren’t completely sailing smoothly in New York City this summer. Especially for Carrie, who at one point in the video runs away from a pack of rats! “Prancing around like in ‘The Nutcracker,’” she quips at a lunch with the gang.

Watch the trailer below:

By the time this new season premieres, it will be an almost two-year gap for fans of the comedy-drama as Season 2 concluded in August of 2023. It’s long been known that Season 3 would premiere sometime in 2025. This delay was largely caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which took place in 2023.

Prior to the release of this trailer, little was known about what would happen in Season 3. It’s been reported that Sara Ramírez’s nonbinary stand-up character Che Diaz as well as Karen Pittman’s Professor Nya Wallace will not be part of this upcoming season. Ramírez’s exit stems from plot-related reasons as Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che broke up at the end of Season 2. As for Pittman, her departure was due to scheduling conflicts. However, Rosie O’Donnell will be in Season 3 as a new character named Mary and Patti LuPone has also joined the cast.

Three additional new cast members include Mehcad Brooks (“Law & Order”), Jonathan Cake (“Desperate Housewives”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“Prometheus”), all of whom will play recurring characters. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have also been upgraded to series regulars for this season.

“And Just Like That” premieres May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Max.