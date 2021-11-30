‘And Just Like That': Watch the Trailer for HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel (Video)

HBO Max has released the full-length trailer for “And Just Like That,” its upcoming sequel series to “Sex and the City.”

The highly-anticipated follow-up to HBO’s groundbreaking series follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Watch the trailer in the video above. HBO Max had previously released a brief teaser, which you can see here.

“And Just Like That” will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Dec. 9. The first season will span 10 episodes, with the remaining eight rolling out weekly on Thursdays after the premiere. The finale is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.

Along with Parker, Davis and Nixon, “And Just Like That” stars many returning characters from the HBO series “SATC” run, including Chris Noth as Mr. Big, the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone as Anthony, Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt and David Eigenberg as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady. Franchise newcomers starring on the sequel series include Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Not returning for “And Just Like That” is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and its two feature-length movies. The trailer makes no mention of Samantha’s whereabouts and it remains a mystery how the series will address her absence.

Parker, Nixon and Davis serve as executive producers alongside Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King leads a writers’ room that includes Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

HBO’s “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.