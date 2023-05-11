Anderson Cooper Blasted for ‘Gaslighting’ Viewers in Defense of CNN Trump Town Hall

The uproar over CNN’s ill-advised town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday night showed no signs of dying down the next day, and almost exactly 24 hours, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper attempted to quell that backlash with a commentary during his show Thursday night.

But Cooper’s comments had the opposite of their intended effect if the reaction on social media is any guide. Far from being mollified, critics called him out for being “a gaslighting scold,” and declaring that the event was merely “a desperate ploy for ratings by a network in crisis.”

See Cooper’s remarks here:

Cooper: You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away? pic.twitter.com/xzVEgaGeDT — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2023

Read Cooper’s full remarks below:

Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment. Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on the stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably continue to spew lie after lie after lie.

And I get it. It was disturbing. It was disturbing to see and hear that person refer to a Black law enforcement officer as a ‘thug,’ an adjective he’d used many times to describe Black men. And call Kaitlan Collins, the moderator, ‘nasty,’ which is what he calls any woman who stands up to him. It was disturbing to hear him speak to highly of QAnon conspirators and insurrectionists who assaulted police officers and our democracy on Jan. 6.

It was awful to hear him spread ridiculous lies about the election. And it was certainly disturbing to hear that audience, young and old, out fellow citizens, people who love their kids and go to church, laugh and applaud his lies, and his continued defamation of a woman who, according to a jury of his peers he sexually abused and defamed.

As good a job as Kaitlan Collins did trying to fact-check him, it is impossible to fact-check him fully because he lies so shamelessly.

Now, many of you think CNN shouldn’t have given him any platform to speak, and I understand the anger about that. Giving him the audience, the time, I get that. But this is what I also get: The man that you were so disturbed to see and hear from last night? That man is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president. And according to polling, no other Republican is even close. That man that you were so upset to hear from last night, he may be President of the United States in less than 2 years.

And that audience that upset you? That’s a sampling of about half the country. They are your family members, your neighbors, and they are voting. And many said they’re voting for him. Now, maybe you haven’t been paying attention since he left office and maybe you’ve been enjoying not hearing from him, thinking ‘it can’t happen again, some investigation is gonna stop him’? Well, it hasn’t so far.

So if last night showed anything, it showed it can happen again. It is happening again. He hasn’t changed, and he is running, hard.

You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?

