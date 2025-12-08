Anderson Cooper Sets New CNN Deal, Icing Speculation He’d Jump Ship to CBS

CNN anchor and stalwart Anderson Cooper will remain at CNN after signing a new deal in recent weeks, TheWrap has learned.

The decision by Cooper, who hosts the network’s eponymous 8 p.m. hour “Anderson Cooper 360,” deflates any speculation that he may jump ship to Bari Weiss’ CBS News. Reports emerged in October that Weiss was interested in retaining Cooper beyond his role as a “60 Minutes” correspondent.

CNN declined to comment. Cooper is repped by CAA after he left UTA in June.

It also reflects CNN’s desire to retain its most recognizable faces as it shifts into a digital-first environment with the launch of its digital paywall and its “All Access” streaming service. Cooper first joined the network in 2001, and his show began in 2003.

In the years since, its linear presence has remained under tumult. CNN’s primetime lineup in the third quarter dropped by 42%, according to Nielsen data. Its primetime audience among the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic was also down by 58%.

Still, Cooper has expanded his scope throughout his nearly 25-year tenure at the network beyond his linear responsibilities.

In addition to his 8 p.m. hour, Cooper hosts the single-subject show “The Whole Story”; the grief-centered podcast “All There Is,” along with its video companion; and serves as a co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Andy Cohen. He also co-hosts the annual CNN Heroes award show, which honors those who impact their communities.

