CNN’s Anderson Cooper Regrets Comparing Trump to ‘Obese Turtle’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said Saturday he regrets his instantly-viral Thursday comparison of President Donald Trump to an “obese turtle.”

“I should say, I regret using those words,” he said. “That’s not the person I really want to be and it was in the heat of the moment and I regret it.”

He made the walk-back after one-time Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang told him, “I’m happy to say it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back just flailing around.”

You can watch Cooper’s comments (starting at about 90 seconds) in the video above or click here.

Cooper compared Trump to an “obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun” after the president’s misleading, falsehood-ridden remarks at a press briefing on Thursday. The clip went viral on social media shortly thereafter.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country,” Cooper said.

He went on, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a president of the United States and I think as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic and, of course, it is dangerous and, of course, it will go to courts, but you’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all. Nothing. No real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud.”