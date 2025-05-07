‘Andor’: Is [Spoiler] Dead? Breaking Down Season 2’s Most Shocking Moment

Note: This article contains spoilers from “Andor” Season 2, Episode 8.

“Andor” Season 2, Episode 8 is one of the most viscerally upsetting hours of up-close, in-your-face violence that the “Star Wars” franchise has ever produced. After spending seven episodes setting it up, the Disney+ series finally delivers on the growing, Imperial-induced tensions on Ghorman. Dedra (Denise Gough) and her fellow Imperial officials manipulate a crowd of Ghorman protestors into the planet’s capital square and then use a shot from a hidden Imperial sniper as an excuse to begin massacring all of the Ghormans present.

The episode’s most shocking moment is not the massacre itself, though, nor is it the long-awaited reintroduction of K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). It is, instead, the death of Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the tightly wound Imperial busybody whose initial Season 1 investigation into Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) set in motion all of the show’s events. Syril is the first major character that “Andor” has killed off across its two seasons, and his death is shocking, tragic and befitting of a figure whose desperation to impress those around him was always going to be his undoing.

How does Syril die in “Andor” Season 2?

Before the Ghorman Massacre begins, Syril finally understands that he has been manipulated by his partner, Dedra. He was not stationed on Ghorman to help expose outside rebel forces, but to help stoke the fires of the very Ghorman rebellion that the Empire needed as an excuse to take over and strip-mine the planet. Syril storms into Dedra’s office, grabs her by the face and threatens to throw her out of the nearby window if she does not tell him the truth. When she does, Syril realizes not only how he was used by the person he loves the most but also the integral role he has played in orchestrating a mass genocide.

He leaves the Empire’s headquarters before Dedra can stop him and spends much of the ensuing massacre stumbling along its outskirts, lost and horrified. When he sees Cassian across the town square, Syril finds what he thinks is a rational target for all of his frustration and anger. He attacks Cassian, interrupting the latter’s sniper shot on an unaware Dedra and saving her life. What follows is a brutal, desperate fistfight between Syril and Cassian that the former actually wins when he gets ahold of Cassian’s blaster and levels it at the beaten rebel.

Syril pauses, however, when a bewildered, confused Cassian simply asks, “Who are you?” It looks, for a moment, like Syril is going to lower the blaster and walk away, but viewers never get the chance to hear or see his response to Cassian’s question. He is shot in the back of the head by Carro Rylanz (Richard Sammel), who tried and failed earlier in the episode to stop his daughter and her fellow Ghorman rebels from walking right into the Empire’s trap. Syril pays for his betrayal of the Ghormans with his life.

Before he dies, Syril realizes that the feud he thought existed between him and Cassian was one-sided. Cassian did not even remember him, let alone obsess over him. To Cassian, Syril was nothing more than one of the many Imperial officers he chose to fight against. When he realizes this, Syril’s identity crisis reaches its fever pitch — and it is given a distinctly Tony Gilroy-y, merciless kind of punctuation mark when he is subsequently shot in the back.

In his haste to succeed at all costs and climb higher, Syril sacrificed his own morals and identity. He saw the war between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance so narrowly through his own perspective of personal grudges and potential self-fulfillment that he never saw the greater picture. The Empire does not represent order, but destruction. Syril comes to understand this only when he sees up close the violence and horror that the Empire has used him to inflict. But by then it is too late to repent or to extricate himself from the Imperial side.

He is ultimately seen as nothing more than a fascistic tool by Carro because that is exactly what Syril chose to be. He realizes only too late that what it means to be a part of the Empire is to be nothing more than a faceless gear in a larger machine — easily replaceable and unremarkable.

