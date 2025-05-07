‘Andor’ Season 2, Episode 9 Ending Explained: Who Is That Mystery Rebel?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Andor” Season 2, Episode 9.

“Andor” Season 2, Episode 9 featured the return of a couple members of the eventual Rogue One team but one is a bit less obvious than the other.

During the episode, Vel (Faye Marsay) is working with a clutch of new rebels and handing out – or back – their weapons. She gets to a distinct pistol and when she asks who it belongs to we get a long take on the latest Rogue One member to arrive at Yavin 4 – Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow).

Melshi has a big part to play in a few years when he joins Cassian (Diego Luna), Jyn (Felicity Jones), K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and the rest of Rogue One on their final mission to Scarif, but he also met Cassian years earlier “Andor” Season 1.

Here’s what you need to remember about Melshi and where he is going.

Melshi in ‘Andor’ Season 1

Melshi appears during the prison arc of “Andor” Season 1 in 5 BBY. He is an inmate alongside Cassian, forced to produce machine parts that were used in the construction of the Death Star. Melshi aided Cassian, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) and the other inmates of the prison in a riot for control of the Narkina 5 prison when they learned that they were not working off their sentences, but being shipped to a new prison to continue their labor.

Cassian and Melshi managed to swim ashore – the prison was in the middle of a coastline – and agreed to split up to spread the word of the prison and the revolt that took place inside at the end of the arc.

Melshi in ‘Rogue One’

Melshi is part of Extraction Team Bravo who handled the rescue of Jyn Erso from the labor camp on Wobani at the beginning of “Rogue One.” He pops up at the Yavin 4 rebel base throughout the movie but is one of the core soldiers who agree to join Cassian and Jyn on their mission to Scarif to retrieve the Death Star plans – which went against the orders of the rest of the Rebellion’s leadership.

Rogue One accomplished their mission but were stuck on the planet as the Death Star showed up. The planet was destroyed with Melshi and the rest of the team being killed in the blast.

“Andor releases new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+”