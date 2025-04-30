Why Bail Organa Was Recast in ‘Andor’ Season 2

“Star Wars” fans got two surprises Tuesday night. The first was when Senator Bail Organa, the adoptive father of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), appeared in “Andor” Season 2, Episode 6, and the second was when they discovered that the character was being portrayed this time by Benjamin Bratt, rather than Jimmy Smits.

Smits portrayed Bail in every one of the character’s previous live-action appearances. He made his debut as the character in 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and subsequently reprised the role in 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and even 2022’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The latest “Andor” episode, titled “What a Festive Evening,” marks the first time Bail has been portrayed by a different actor in a live-action film or TV show.

According to “Andor” creator Tony Gilroy, the recasting decision came down to good old-fashioned scheduling conflicts. “It’s very difficult sometimes to bring legacy characters back, for a whole variety of reasons,” Gilroy told TVLine. Apparently, Smits’ obligation to the short-lived CBS police procedural “East New York” made it difficult for him to find time to play Bail in “Andor” Season 2. Ultimately, Gilroy said Smits and the “Andor” team “just couldn’t work it out.”

Bratt’s Bail does not have much of a role in “What a Festive Evening.” He just shows up very briefly to greet Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and her husband Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie) outside of the Coruscant party thrown by Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), which puts Mon in the same company as both Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn).

It has already been confirmed, though, that Bratt will appear again in “Andor” Season 2. That should not come as much of a surprise, given that Gilroy not only felt the need to recast the character but also that the remaining episodes of “Andor” are expected to explore a period in the Rebel Alliance that Bail presumably played an active role in. “Star Wars” fans should, therefore, get used to seeing the character played by a different actor — for the time being, at least.

New episodes of “Andor” Season 2 premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.