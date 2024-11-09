‘Andor’ Season 2 Will Debut on Disney+ in April 2025

The second season of the Star Wars prequel series “Andor” will debut on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. The show covers the time period that lead up to the events of the movie “Rogue One,” set just before “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Season 2 will cover a period of four years across 12 episodes. The episodes will be split up into three-episode arcs that each cover a handful of days from each year.

The show was created and executive produced by Tony Gilroy, who told the audience at a Star Wars fan event in London that knowing where the series needs to end is beneficial. “We know exactly where we’re going. You know what you have to deliver emotionally and what the story has to do. It’s a decision borne of survival, but it’s good for us creatively.”

“Andor” star Diego Luna offered fans a peek at the upcoming season at D23 in August. “This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years, where he grows into the leader we see in ‘Rogue One,’” he told the audience. “In this season, the stakes are greater, the enemies more organized and the clock is ticking.”

Luna also shared footage that revealed Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk will appear in Season 2 as Imperial Director Orson Krennic and K-2SO. The first season was nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The first season took nearly two years to complete and was released in September 2022. As Gilroy told TheWrap in September 2022, “We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I’ll be on … We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year.”