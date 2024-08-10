‘Andor’: Diego Luna Gives Sneak Peek at Season 2

After nearly two years of waiting, “Star Wars” fans at D23 got their first look at the upcoming season of “Andor,” which will likely be released on Disney+ next year.

Diego Luna showed up at the Honda Center in Anaheim to show a sneak peek of what’s to come. When we last saw Cassian Andor, he was transformed from a smuggler looking out for himself into a man looking to fight the Empire after being falsely imprisoned and forced to unknowingly manufacture parts for the Death Star.

“This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years, where he grows into the leader we see in ‘Rogue One,” Luna said. “In this season the stakes are greater, the enemies more organized and the clock is ticking.”

And “Rogue One” fans rejoice: a sizzle reel at D23 confirmed that Ben Mendelson and Alan Tudyk will appear in season 2 as Imperial Director Orson Krennic and K-2SO. It’s very likely that we will see how Cassian reprogrammed K-2SO from an Imperial droid to one that fights for the Rebellion.

While Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” output under Disney has sharply polarized longtime fans of the franchise, “Andor” stands as the most universally acclaimed “Star Wars” tale arguably since “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Serving as a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One,” it tells the tale of how Andor became part of the Rebel Alliance and has been acclaimed for its complex depiction of authoritarianism and the different ways people fight against it. The first season was nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.