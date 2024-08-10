‘The Greatest Showman’ Broadway Musical in the Works

The new musical is based on the 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman

‘The Greatest Showman” is headed to Broadway. Disney announced on Friday at the company’s D23 fan convention that a stage musical adaptation of “The Greatest Showman” is in development and will debut on Broadway.

The new musical is based on the 2017 musical film starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. That movie featured original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, but Disney did not reveal who would be handling the music for the stage version.

The film was not an immediate smash and most involved thought it was a disappointment after a weak opening box office in December 2017. But the movie proved to have legs and gained fans in the ensuing weeks, eventually grossing over $400 million worldwide and sparking a hit soundtrack.

A stage musical of “Greatest Showman” has been in the offing for some time — The New York Times reported last year that workshops for an adaptation had quietly begun. But Disney made a splashy announcement at D23, fresh off Jackman’s popular turn in the Disney-released “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In additional Disney stage news, the Broadway production of “Frozen” will be streaming on Disney+ in 2025.

