‘Andor’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

After nearly three years of waiting, “Andor” Season 2 is finally making its way to “Star Wars” fans’ screens. Coming off its critically acclaimed first season, the Tony Gilroy-created drama is back to finish closing the gap between it and 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The series’ second season promises to pack four years’ worth of action and development into its 12 episodes, and if it can stick its landing, “Andor” is primed to go down as one of the best “Star Wars” adventures that fans have ever seen.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Andor” Season 2.

When does “Andor” Season 2 premiere?

“Andor” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22.

How can I watch “Andor”?

“Andor” streams exclusively on Disney+, as well as on Hulu for subscribers who have a Hulu and Disney+ subscription bundle.

What time do episodes air and stream?

New episodes of “Andor” premiere Tuesday nights on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

When do new episodes come out?

Lucasfilm is set to release “Andor” Season 2 in three-episode batches. That means its premiere on April 22 will mark the debut of the season’s first three installments. As unusual as this strategy may be, it coincides with the season’s structure. “Andor” Season 2 is purportedly divided into three-chapter arcs with one-year time jumps separating each batch of episodes. With that in mind, here is the full “Andor” Season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1 — April 22

Episode 2 — April 22

Episode 3 — April 22

Episode 4 — April 29

Episode 5 — April 29

Episode 6 — April 29

Episode 7 — May 6

Episode 8 — May 6

Episode 9 — May 6

Episode 10 — May 13

Episode 11 — May 13

Episode 12 — May 13

What is “Andor” Season 2 about?

“Andor” Season 2 begins four years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and, therefore, “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.” It follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as, having officially requested to join the growing galactic rebellion, he works with his fellow rebels to fight against the Empire and continue amassing support for their cause. Divided once again into multi-episode arcs, the season promises to give “Star Wars” fans a greater level of insight into the origins of the Rebel Alliance than they’ve ever gotten onscreen before, as well as answer questions like how Cassian met his best friend in “Rogue One,” the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

Who is in the “Andor” Season 2 cast?

The “Andor” Season 2 cast is comprised mostly of returning stars from the show’s first season. Diego Luna (“Narcos: Mexico”) is back as Cassian Andor, as are Kyle Soller (“Anna Karenina”) as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona (“Hit Man”) as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård (“Dune: Part Two”) as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O’Reilly (“The Dry”) as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) as Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay (“Adolescence”) as Vel Sartha, Varada Sethu (“Doctor Who”) as Cinta Kaz, Elizabeth Dulau (“All the Light We Cannot See”) as Kleya Marki and Forest Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”) as Saw Gerrera.

The new season will also feature return appearances from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” cast members Ben Mendelsohn (“The Outsider”) as Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk (“Firefly”) as K-2SO.

Watch the trailer: