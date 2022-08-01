Cassian Andor is going undercover with the Empire in the new trailer for Disney+ series “Andor,” which dropped Monday morning.

The 12-episode series, from Lucasfilm, is set before the events of the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Here’s a logline for the series: The show “explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

On Monday, Disney+ also revealed that the series has been bumped from an August premiere date to Wednesday, Sept. 21. It will have a three-episode premiere.

Watch the new trailer above.

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor in the series. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan are executive producers. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.