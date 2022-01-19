André Leon Talley, Fashion Editor and Icon, Dies at 73

André Leon Talley, the longtime creative director at Anna Wintour’s Vogue who became a fashion icon in his own right, died Tuesday at age 73, according to his official Instagram account.

A towering figure in the fashion world in every sense, the 6-foot-6 Talley appeared at fashion shows and industry events — often alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour — in outrageous looks that included capes, hats and bold colors and patterns.

In the last few decades, he also gained fame as a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent” and the subject of a 2017 documentary “The Gospel According to André.”

That film captured Talley’s rise from a childhood in Durham, North Carolina, where he was raised by his grandmother, to the inner circles of the New York celebrity scene. Arriving in New York City in the 1970s, he became receptionist for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine and mingled with the likes of Halston and Karl Lagerfeld.

After working at Women’s Wear Daily in Paris, he joined Vogue in 1983 as news director — and was later promoted to creative director and editor at large. He left the publication in 2013.

Talley published several books, including “A.L.T: A Memoir,” “Chiffon Trenches” and illustrated books such as “Little Black Dress,” and “Oscar de la Renta, His Legendary World of Style.”

