After 17 years in the anchor seat, Andrea Mitchell will officially make her exit from MSNBC on Friday to embark on a political field-reporting venture.

Mitchell shared the date of her departure on Monday’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” She will soon start her new role as chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.

The update comes after she announced she would be leaving her anchor seat back in October 2024. The journalist said she was excited to get back into field work. MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening and reporting in the field,” Mitchell said at the time. “Especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”

She continued: “So, after the inaugural next January, I’ve asked for the opportunity to continue covering those stories, but from a different vantage point — still with NBC News and at MSNBC, and still as chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent. Just not on the schedule of a daily show … From primaries, debates, elections and inaugurals here at home … to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue, as it has always been, to bring you, our viewers, the major newsmakers shaping our country and the world right here on MSNBC.”

Andrea Mitchell has decided to shift from her daily anchoring duties on MSNBC to a broader role at NBC News. The legendary and trailblazing reporter remains Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent.



Congrats, Andrea on 16 years at the anchor desk! pic.twitter.com/xmm1stuBA7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 29, 2024

“Andrea Mitchell Reports” premiered in 2008 on MSNBC, and remains the network’s longest-running news hour.



