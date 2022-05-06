Andrea Savage, creator and star of truTV’s sitcom “I’m Sorry,” will play an ATF agent going up against Sylvester Stallone’s mob boss in Paramount+’s upcoming Taylor Sheridan series “Tulsa King,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Savage’s character Stacy Beale is an ATF agent who transfers from the anti-terror team in New York to an Oklahoma bureau targeting local militia groups.

Stallone, who also executive produces, stars as mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who must assemble a new crew after being exiled by his mob family following his release from a 25-year prison sentence.

Savage’s other TV credits include “Veep,” “iZombie, “Episodes,” “Dog Bites Man” and “The Hotwives,” along with appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Goldbergs.”

The “Tulsa King” cast includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson.

The series is from prolific producer Sheridan, who also created Paramount+ hits “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883.” Terence Winter of “The Sopranos” serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

Executive producers include Sheridan, Stallone, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Allen Coulter.

Savage is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Deadline first reported her casting.