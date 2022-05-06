‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Signs 3-Picture Deal With Amazon

One of Amazon Studios’ biggest (and largest) new stars is about to get much bigger at the streamer. Amazon has signed a three-picture deal with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson in which he will star in three different films for Amazon Studios.

No specific movie projects were announced as part of the new deal or a timeline for their release. But it comes on the heels of the success of Ritchson’s starring role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video show based on the beloved Lee Child book series. “Reacher” has already been renewed for a second season and ranks among Prime Video’s top-five most-watched series ever in the U.S., not to mention one of Amazon’s most “binged” original series ever.

“My goal is to bring stories to life that unite global audiences,” Ritchson said in a statement. “[Jen] Salke and team have proven they not only have a keen eye for broadly compelling projects, but with the power of Prime Video, the might to bring them to more eyes than anyone else. I couldn’t be more excited for the adventures we’ll bring moviegoers together.”

“’Reacher’ has exceeded our wildest expectations, and Alan’s captivating performance has played a huge role in the show’s success,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to continue growing our relationship and to share what are sure to be more brilliant performances with our global Prime Video audience.”

Ritchson is also a writer, producer and director in addition to being an actor. His upcoming credits include Lionsgate’s drama “Ordinary Angels” alongside Hilary Swank. He previously made his directorial debut on Lionsgate’s “Dark Web: Cicada 3301” and had a multi-year run on the HBO Max drama “Titans.”

Ritchson is represented by WME, Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Shelter PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.