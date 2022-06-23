Magnolia Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to “There There,” the latest film from “Support the Girls” and “Results” filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, out of the Tribeca Film Festival.

“There There” is described as an “uneasy comedy” about a delirious mirror image of everyday life in a distinctly twisted and discordant world. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor, Lennie James, Molly Gordon, Avi Nash, Annie La Ganga, Roy Nathanson and Jon Natchez.

Magnolia plans to release the film later this year.

“There There” is something of an experimental film in which eight different performers were each filmed in isolation but then brought together in the edit. The story involves characters negotiating trust with one another. Oddly enough, the actors in the film were never within 1,000 miles of each other, and each gave their performances not even within a week of one another.

“We’re jazzed to be distributing another terrific film from Andrew Bujalski,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said. “’There There’ is a wonderful look at where a lot of us are today.”

“I’m thrilled to be saddling up with Magnolia once again–can’t imagine a better partner in bringing our deeply off-kilter movie to the world,” Bujalski said. “As distributors, their savvy is extraordinary, but moreover, their level of commitment, both to filmmakers and their audiences, is unparalleled.”

Written and directed by Bujalski, “There There” is produced by Houston King, Dia Sokol Savage and Sam Bisbee. Executive producers are Greg Stewart, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Cody Ryder, Lance Acord, Wendy Neu and Sam Slater. The film was produced by Park Pictures, Istic Illic Pictures and HK Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.