New York governor Andrew Cuomo was criticized on social media Tuesday after Crown Publishing announced his forthcoming book, “American Crisis,” which chronicles his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Responses poured in from both sides of the aisle, and they weren’t overwhelmingly positive.

“This is like if George Bush wrote a self-congratulatory memoir about Hurricane Katrina a few weeks after the storm hit,” wrote Jacobin magazine editor David Sirota on Twitter.

“Is it called ‘Nursing Home Death Count?'” asked conservative commentator Dana Loesch, referring to Cuomo’s March order that recovering coronavirus patients be put in nursing homes and barred those homes from requiring incoming patients to be tested.

Fox News' Janice Dean Calls Gov Cuomo 'As Weak As They Come' on Coronavirus Response

“How the hell is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo releasing a book in October about his pandemic response when NYC is still shut down & he literally turned nursing homes into grandma death factories?????” demanded another conservative commentator, Ashley St. Clair.

Numerous observers pointed out the pandemic is still ongoing and will likely still be when the book drops Oct. 13.

A Tuesday release from Crown described “American Crisis” as a “revealing, behind-the-scenes account of [Cuomo’s] experience leading New York State through the COVID-19 epidemic” and “an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history, an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health and economic catastrophe, and a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis.”

A representative for Crown did not immediately return a request for comment.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases. Photo credit: Getty Images Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their s... Photo credit: Getty Images Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2... Photo credit: Getty Images Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic. Photo credit: Getty Images Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. On April 6, he sent a memo ... Photo credit: Getty Images Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher." Photo credit: Getty Images Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) t... Photo credit: Getty Images Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be caref... Photo credit: Getty Images Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, ... Photo credit: Getty Images Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus. Photo credit: Getty Images Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL Photo credit: Getty Images Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo credit: Getty Images Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20. Photo credit: Getty Images Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in ... Getty Images Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily l... Getty Images "Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote. Getty Images Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday. Getty Images Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette. Getty Images "Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week. HBO Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experienc... Getty Images Playwright Terrence McNally died of coronavirus-related complications on March 24. Getty Images Houston rapper Slim Thug said in an Instagram video posted on March 24 that he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remains in "good health," his office announced on Wednesday. Getty Images Jackson Browne, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, also announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is recuperating in his Los Angeles home. Getty Images In a memo to staff Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus and "improving every day." Getty Images Chef Floyd Cardoz died of coronavirus complications on March 25. He won the third season of "Top Chef Masters" and appeared in numerous other cooking programs. He was 59. Getty Images Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "You," died of coronavirus complications on March 26. He was 69. Getty Images ESPN NBA analyst and reporter Doris Burke revealed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it took eight days for her to get her results. Fortunately, she has been symptom-free. Getty Images Chuck Billy, frontman for the thrash-metal band Testament, told Rolling Stone, "I had an achy body, headaches, coughing, tight chest, I lost my sense of smell and taste — the whole thing." A few days later, he ... Getty Images Houston rapper Scarface revealed in a livestream with Geto Boys’ bandmate Willie D. that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having symptoms that began with the lack of taste and smell. Getty Images Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. Sadly, the 52-year-old rock... Getty Images Chris Cuomo announced on March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The anchor has been hosting the show from his basement. Cuomo also revealed shortly after his own diagnosis that his wife too tested pos... Getty Images Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe announced March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The brother of John McEnroe says he quarantined himself in his basement and is "feeling fine." Getty Images Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. Sadly, he died on April 2 at age 78. Getty Images Jim Edmonds, MLB player turned "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, said he tested positive for both pneumonia and the coronavirus but is "completely symptom-free" now. Getty Images Actress Ali Wentworth, who is married to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, revealed on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus and "has never been sicker." She is quarantined from her family. Getty Images Tony-award winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell tweeted he tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating. He added he was feeling better and "over the hump." Getty Images "Love Song" singer and Broadway star of the musical "Waitress" Sara Bareilles revealed she had tested positive for the virus and is already feeling better, she said in an Instagram story Friday. Getty Images CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tested positive for coronavirus despite practicing social distancing. "I am okay," she posted on Instagram. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social dist... CNN Christopher Cross, the singer-songwriter best known for "Sailing," announced he tested positive for cornonavirus in a lengthy Instagram post. "Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at... Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons The pop singer Pink revealed on Twitter that she tested positive for coronavirus but said that after two weeks of self-isolating, she then tested negative for COVID-19 and had recovered. Pink then agreed to don... Getty Images The singer and songwriter Marianne Faithfull, who came to fame as part of the 1960s British Invasion with her single "As Tears Go By," was hospitalized in London after testing positive for the coronavirus, her ... Getty Images Duran Duran singer John Taylor announced on Facebook that he had tested positive for coronavirus -- and fully recovered. "I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thin... Getty Images Reality TV star Todd Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best") revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on his podcast. "It has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth," he said. "Hopefully, I will get be... Getty Images "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus after asking her husband -- a plastic surgeon -- to bring home a test. The reality TV star has been quarantin... Getty Images "Fox & Friends" weekend host Jedidiah Bila said on Instagram that she has been recovering from her coronavirus diagnosis while absent from the air. The former "View" host said she's "very much on the mend." Getty Images Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds told his Instagram followers on April 10, which is also his birthday, that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered. "It's an incredibly scaring thing to ... Getty Images Country music singer Sturgill Simpson posted a photo on Instagram On April 11 of him lying on a hospital bed, wearing a face mask. "After almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashvi... Getty Images "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos announced he tested positive for the coronavirus just a few days after his wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed her diagnosis. Fortunately, the tv host says he has b... Getty Images Wreckless Eric, the '70s pop rock star and singer of the track "Whole Wide World," revealed in a blog post on April 19 that he tested positive for coronavirus after weeks of... (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images CNN International anchor Richard Quest revealed via Twitter on April 20 that he "caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough." Getty Images Broadway star Danny Burstein said in a video interview with "CBS This Morning" on April 21 that he had just been released from the hospital after a five-day stay. He told the morning show that he will "... Matthew Murphy, 2018 NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Todd McShay revealed on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft that he would not be able to work the gig this year because he is "home recovering from coronavirus." "I'll be back," he promised... “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl revealed on-air on May 3 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and had made a full recovery after being hospitalized. In tribute to the doctors and nurses, she said, "W... Getty Images Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye is "very weak" after combating COVID-19 and other medical conditions, TMZ reported on May 21. Sadly, he died June 1. Getty Images Former New York Knicks star and current Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing announced on May 22 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said on Twitter, "This virus is serious and should not b... Getty Images Neera Tanden, who the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress and a frequent guest on "Real Time With Bill Maher," MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, announced on Twitter on May 23 that she has t... Getty Images Andrea Bocelli revealed in a Facebook post that he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they had a "swift and full recovery" and that he later donated blood to coronavirus r... Getty Images Longtime "Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May and nearly lost both of her legs, according to a Facebook post from her representative. Getty Images Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was revealed to have tested positive, his agent told NFL Network's Ian Rappaport. Getty Images Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that he contracted coronavirus but that recovered after he "kicked its butt." Getty Images On June 20, comedian D.L. Hughley said he tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalized in Nashville after collapsing on stage during a stand-up performance the night before. "In addition to all the oth... Getty Images Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 tennis player, announced he tested positive for coronavirus June 23 after organizing and playing in the Adria Cup tournament earlier this month with no social distancing guidel... Getty Images NBA player Malcolm Brogdon announced on June 24 that he recently tested positive for coronavirus and was in quarantine. He said he is "feeling well" and plans to rejoin his Pacers teammates when recovered. Brog... Getty Images Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza who sought the GOP nomination for the presidency in 2011, announced July 3 he had been hospitalized in Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19. The week befo... Getty Images On July 3, NASCAR announced that seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19. Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3. Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the president's re-election campaign, had ... Getty Images Model and reality TV star Shana Moakler shared in an Instagram Stories post on July 2 that she had testified positive for COVID-19. She joked, "On this date in July last year, I broke my foot and then this year... Getty Images Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a message to his fans on July 11, saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. He wrote, "family and staff undergone tests , results aw... Getty Images Houston Rockets' star Russell Westbrook revealed July 13 that he tested positive shortly before the team traveled to Orlando for the NBA restart. Getty Images In a CBS telecast on July 19, legendary pro golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic. The two 80-year-olds recovered relatively quickly. Getty Images Actor-director Mel Gibson disclosed in July that he came down with a bad case of COVID-19 back in April. People reports that he spent a week in the hospital but recovered and has tested negative since then. Getty Images "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador revealed in an Instagram post on July 24 that she and her three daughters tested positive for the coronavirus. "Today, we are Covid positive times 4," she ... Getty Images In an interview with London-based website Capital Xtra, rapper Doja Cat said she tested positive for COVID-19 -- just months after dismissing concerns about the pandemic (“It’s a flu! Ya’ll are pussies.”) Getty Images In a July 30 Instagram post, Bryan Cranston revealed he contracted a "mild" case of COVID-19 recently. "Girls" creator and star Lena Dunham revealed in a July 31 post to Instagram that she was infected in March. The actress says she was sick for 21 days and despite having recovered is still experiencing symptoms. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Peter Thomas announced in an Instagram post on Aug. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus -- and blamed his fans for giving it to him. "COVID-19 got me," he wrote. "People come up ... Alyssa Milano revealed on Instagram on Aug. 5 that she had contracted COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus' antibodies. She said she had experienced symptoms for months and lost 9 pounds. The actress e... Getty Images Antonio Banderas posted on Instagram Aug. 10 -- his 60th birthday -- that he was in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. In the post, which was written in Spanish, the actor said that he felt ... Getty Images "Succession" star Brian Cox told late-night talk-show host James Corden on Aud. 13, "I'm a diabetic, and I went from my usual bloods that I usually have between months...they took my bloods, and they took the C... Getty Images

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)