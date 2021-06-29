Andrew Giuliani Gets Zero Votes in Straw Poll of GOP Leaders for NY Governor Race

Maybe try being a mayor first?

Andrew Giuliani’s push to become New York’s next governor is off to a rough start, with the 35-year-old son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani receiving a grand total of zero votes from Republican insiders during a closed-door straw poll on Monday.

The straw poll was held by county GOP chairs and state committee members at a hotel in Albany, New York, according to USA Today. The poll was conducted to see who the state’s GOP bigwigs would like to back in next year’s gubernatorial race, when current Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be up for a fourth term if he decides to run.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican from Long Island, received 85% of the votes, while the next closest candidate, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, received 5% of the votes.

Giuliani’s lack of support comes after he announced he was running for governor last month. As TheWrap noted at the time, Giuliani, like his father, worked for former president Donald Trump. And unlike his father, Giuliani has never held a public office before.

Giuliani said last month that doesn’t matter much, though, because being a politician is “in [his] DNA.” He added the 2022 gubernatorial race will be “one of the epic showdowns in [New York] history,” and declared to the New York Post he is “going to be the 57th governor of New York.”

To do so, he’ll need to rebound from the 0% support he received on Monday in Albany.