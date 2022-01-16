We've Got Hollywood Covered
Andrew Giuliani Smacked in Face With Potted Plant Trying to Break Up a Fight

January 16, 2022
Andrew Giuliani’s face had a close encounter with a flower pot when he stepped in to break up a fight near The Bog Apple’s Penn Station.

The gubernatorial candidate and son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani told The New York Post that as he walked to a meeting last Saturday he saw a man and woman having a violent argument.

Giuliani said the woman screamed “you leave me no money, b—-,” at which time the man struck her. That’s when Giuliani intervened.

“I got between the two of them,” Giuliani said. “He had a flower pot. I think it was intended for her but it hit me on the left side of the face. Thankfully it was a plastic pot and not a clay pot. The soil mostly hit me. But I wasn’t expecting it. It was a little bit of a shock.”

Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made. Giuliani was asked to look through a book of possible suspects, and although he did identify one man, he said he couldn’t be 100% sure.

In May 2021, the 35-year-old Giuliani announced his run for governor of New York in 2022.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” the Republican told The New York Post at the time.

