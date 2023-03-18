Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Son ‘Critically Ill,’ Composer to Miss ‘Bad Cinderella’ Broadway Opening

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that due to his son’s illness, the famous composer will not be in attendance for Broadway’s “Bad Cinderella” opening night on Thursday.

Webber released a statement Sunday, explaining his son is “critically ill” with cancer, and the musical theater veteran will be taking the time away to be with his son and family.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” Webber said. “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months, and Nick is now hospitalized.”

Webber continued, “I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of ‘Bad Cinderella’ and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew, and orchestra on opening night this Thursday. We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

In addition to the musical “Bad Cinderella,” Webber is also working on the anthem for the coronation of King Charles III.

Webber was also slated to attend the press event for “Bad Cinderella” on Wednesday, which is also his 75th birthday, in New York City. The musical’s opening night is Thursday at the Imperial Theatre.

He is best known for the music and libretto for the longest-running Broadway production ever, “The Phantom of the Opera.” Other well-known shows from Webber include “Cats,” “Evita,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The composer is an EGOT winner as he has won a Primetime Emmy Award, three Grammy Awards, an Oscar and six Tony Awards.