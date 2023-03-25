Nick Lloyd Webber, Son of Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dies at 43

Nick Lloyd Webber, the son of composer and musical theater impresario, Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday after suffering from gastric cancer, his father announced Saturday. He was 43.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time,” the composer said in a statement.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said on Instagram two days ago his son was “getting over a bout of pneumonia,” and was in hospice care.

“I wanted to thank you first for the huge outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick,” Webber said. “He’s now been moved into a hospice, and he’s battling away.”

Webber added, “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be, I think.”

Andrew Lloyd made the announcement of his son’s illness on March 18. Andrew was scheduled to attend Broadway’s “Bad Cinderella” opening night, but said he needed to be with family during this difficult time.

Nick Lloyd was a Grammy nominated English composer and record producer and is known for scoring the BBC 1 drama “Love, Lies and Records.”

