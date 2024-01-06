Andrew Tate Accuser Says He Choked Her During Sex Until She Passed Out

In a new documentary from the United Kingdom’s Channel 4, an anonymous woman shares her accusations of sexual violence against far-right misogynist influencer Andrew Tate. She said, “I completely lost consciousness after he strangled me during sex. When I came to, he was still having sex with me. I don’t know how long I was knocked out, but I completely lost consciousness.”

The woman is one of a group of four pursuing civil charges against Tate.

“He must have known that I had gone limp,” she continued. “I was so confused when I woke up. I had forgotten who I was, who he was and where I was,” the woman continued. “I just laid there completely still. Terrified. I was worried he’d do it again, and I wouldn’t wake up the second time he did it.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, the woman detailed more of Tate’s alleged behavior. “He said he was going to kill me, he said that he owned me and that I belonged to him. He was making me say that I loved him. He was pinning me up against the wall. I didn’t know what to do, I was too scared to speak.”

She added, “He left early in the morning and had parked somewhere near my house. He kept saying if he got a parking ticket he would come back and kill me. In my head, I believed he would have. I thought he was going to kick the door down. But he didn’t get the ticket.”

The woman also said that she blamed herself for the attack. She explained, “I didn’t tell anyone. I felt ashamed and like it was my fault because I’d agreed to have sex with him — obviously not that kind of sex. But I’m older now and times are different. After the #MeToo movement, there’s a lot more awareness and people talk about things a bit more.”

Four women are filing a civil suit against Tate. They all claim instances of sexual violence that took place between 2013 and 2016. Tate has denied the allegations against him.

The planned lawsuit was announced in September. At the time, Jennifer Sayles, the lawyer for the women, told the Sunday Times, “They have bouts of depression and anxiety. Constant feelings of being overwhelmed. It is just traumatizing every time Tate crops up in their lives — he is everywhere.”

In June, Tate and his brother were charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania. The pair were released from house arrest in August, and in December, Reuters reported that Tate requested to be allowed to temporarily leave the country. That request was denied.

“I Am Andrew Tate” will be available on the United Kingdom’s Channel 4 on Jan. 7.