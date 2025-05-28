Andrew Tate and His Brother Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking in UK

The United Kingdom authorized a slew of charges against social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate — including rape, human trafficking and assault, according to reports.

Per the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorized the charges back in January 2024 but hadn’t publicly confirmed them until Wednesday, shared that the brothers have been hit with approximately 21 charges. The siblings, whom are U.S.-born but have U.K. citizenship, are expected to be extradited to the U.K. after their rape and human trafficking trial in Romania.

“The Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the U.K. of Andrew and Tristan Tate. However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first,” CPS said in a statement.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police. A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the U.K. of Andrew and Tristan Tate. However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first,” the statement reads.

According to The New York Times, Andrew’s 10 charges are related to the accusations three unnamed women made. He’s been accused of rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

As for his brother, Tristan is looking at 11 charges, which include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, all of which are connected to allegations one of the above three women made.

There are no details about whether the pair has submitted pleas.

In June 2023, Romanian authorities charged the brothers with rape and human trafficking. At the time, the more famous Tate brother was charged with “forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women,” per the BBC and The Guardian. The indictment says the defendants engaged in human trafficking in Romania, the U.S. and the U.K. They are accused of recruiting women from social media, then exploiting them to create adult content distributed online.

The brothers, who were arrested in Romania in 2022 following an investigation into the crimes, have previously denied any wrongdoing.