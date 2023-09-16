Andrew Tate and Elon Musk Show Support for Russell Brand Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, but despite the horrific detail in which the women describe their experiences with Brand, the comedian and actor is finding support from a pair of unsurprising sources: Andrew Tate and Elon Musk.

Tate was the first to indicate this camaraderie with Brand. The former professional kickboxer, who was charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group with the intent to sexually exploit women in July 2023, tweeted “Welcome to the club @rustyrockets” alongside a meme bearing the caption “On my way to fight the crazy b—ch allegations.”

Musk, who faced his own allegations of sexual misconduct in 2022, responded to a video that Brand released hours before the allegations were made public. In the video, Brand insisted that each interaction and relationship was “always consensual” and insinuated there was “another agenda at play” similar to what he called “coordinated media attacks” on other people who promote vaccine conspiracy theories like podcaster Joe Rogan. Musk replied to Brand’s video, “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Of course. They don’t like competition. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Brand has denied the allegations against him. In his rant against the “mainstream media” that he feels has launched “very serious allegations,” Brand said, “I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations.”