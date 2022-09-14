An Andy Cohen-based coming-of-age comedy is in development at NBC. “Most Talkative” is in the works by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Blumhouse Television attached.

“Most Talkative” is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book penned by the Emmy-winning host, producer and author. The story follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen growing up in 1980s St. Louis, Mo. The tagline is as follows: “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. ‘Most Talkative’ is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”

Writers Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner will executive produce along with Cohen. Emmy winner Todd Holland will direct and serve as EP, along with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie, who will executive produce under Blumhouse Television.

Cohen said in a statement, “I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV.”

Cohen is best-known for being a pop culture staple in reality show business, with a distinct flair for drama. He rose to audience attention with original and iconic unscripted series and specials, including hits such as “Project Runway,” “Top Chef,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” the “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. He also has the Bravo late-night show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” for people who love excavating celebrity mess. A four-time New York Times bestselling author, Cohen’s first book is titled “Most Talkative: Stories From the Frontlines of Pop Culture.”

Greenberg has several television credits but is best known for directing acclaimed stage productions such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” starring Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto; the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of “Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical,” which he also co-wrote; and the London production of “Guys & Dolls,” starring Rebel Wilson and which is nominated for six Olivier Awards.

Weiner’s credits include the Broadway musical comedy “First Date,” with Zachary Levi, and the musical adaptation of the film “Trading Places” for which he co-wrote the score. He has contributed songs for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as well as the critically acclaimed musical episode of ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Holland is a three-time Emmy winner for directing “Malcolm in the Middle” (2000, 2001) and “The Larry Sanders Show” (1998). He recently completed the Nickelodeon/Paramount+ musical “Monster High,” premiering this fall.