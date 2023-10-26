On Thursday’s episode of “Radio Andy,” host and Bravo juggernaut Andy Cohen recalled interviewing Britney Spears some years ago during her conservatorship — and witnessing the toll it was taking on her firsthand.

The SiriusXM host recalled a woman, whom he did not name for fear of being “sued,” who would constantly whisper instructions into Spears’ ear whenever there was a decision to be made or response to be given. Cohen did note, however, that Spears mentions the woman quite a bit in her new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” and many online have deduced her to be Robin Greenhill, the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment exec previously accused of spying on the pop star client.

“I get there, and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor,” Cohen said. “I’m not gonna mention her name because I don’t want to get sued, but it was really creepy.”

Cohen described how he was warned about the woman before he flew to Los Angeles to interview Spears around her “Glory” album release.

“There’s this woman who is at Britney’s side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it’s really creepy,” Cohen recalled being warned.

Cohen said specifically that he, Spears and Will.i.am were sitting onstage at the album launch when the woman came up to instruct Spears in some way, with Spears murmuring assenting sounds of agreement. He also recalled an interesting birthday cake incident.

“I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview, and I was in some room, and they brought Britney and a birthday cake and they’re like ‘Happy Birthday, Britney, Surprise!’ and Britney goes. ‘It’s not my birthday. My birthday was last month,’” Cohen said. “And I’m like, ‘What are they doing?’ It was clearly for the cameras and it was just all so weird.”

A Rolling Stone report last year detailed Greenhill’s efforts to postpone a key hearing in the conservatorship court battles. Greenhill was accused of spying on the pop star’s private messages and helping Spears’ father and conservator Jamie mirror Spears’ iCloud account to monitor her activity.

