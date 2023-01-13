Andy Dick Arrested, Charged with Public Intoxication and Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Friday morning in Lake Elsinore, California and charged with public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

In a news release, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies responded “to the 15700 block of Grand Avenue, Lake Elsinore, regarding an intoxicated subject, possibly under the influence of narcotics.”

“Upon arrival, deputies located Andy Dick (67 years old), a resident of the city of Hemet, displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” the release continued. “Dick was arrested without incident. During a routine records check it was determined, Dick was a registered sex offender who was not up-to-date on his registration.”

Following his arrest, Dick was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center. According to the release, the investigation remains ongoing.

In May, Dick was arrested on felony sexual battery charges in an Orange County Trailer park. His escort from his trailer was captured on Captain Content RV’s YouTube channel livestream. Officers responded to a report by a male adult that Dick had sexually assaulted him.

The May arrest followed one in April which resulted from Dick’s roommate pulling out a gun during one of their arguments. This incident was also captured on livestream.

In 2017, the actor was fired from the indie film “Raising Buchanan over sexual harassment allegations — ranging from kissing, licking, groping and making lewd propositions to people on set. He admitted to those actions, saying it was possible he “licked” people, but he denied the groping claims.

In 2018, a woman accused him of grabbing her buttocks twice and making offensive comments on a Los Angeles sidewalk. Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and simple battery.