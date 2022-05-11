Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday on felony sexual battery charges in an Orange County trailer park, as captured on a livestream posted on Captain Content RV’s YouTube Channel.

Orange County Sheriff department spokesperson Scott Steinle confirmed to TheWrap that officers were called to the scene at 9 a.m. after a male adult reported that Dick had sexually assaulted him. The victim was transported to a hospital for an assault exam.

In footage posted by TMZ, the 56-year-old actor and comedian can be seen being escorted out of O’Neill Regional Park early Wednesday morning by police officers before being placed in handcuffs.

The arrest comes a month after a man at a Las Vegas home where Dick had been living pulled out a gun during an argument. That incident was also captured on a livestream.

The “Road Trip” actor was fired from the independent film “Raising Buchanan” in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations, including kissing, licking, groping and making lewd propositions to people on set. He later admitted to making advances and said it was “possible” he had licked people, but refuted the groping claims.

The following year, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and simple battery after a woman accused him of grabbing her buttocks twice and making lewd remarks on a Los Angeles sidewalk.