Transgender actress Angelica Ross said Emma Roberts has apologized for allegedly misgendering her while on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.”

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” Ross said in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday.

The “Pose” star accused Roberts of misgendering her during an exchange on while they filmed the FX series. “American Horror Story: 1984” premiered on Sept. 19, 2019.

In an Instagram Live, Ross said Roberts called her “mean” but that she wasn’t being “for real, for real,” indicating that their dispute wasn’t that serious. When the two were told, “OK ladies, that’s enough. Get back to work,” that’s when Ross said she was misgendered by Roberts.

Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her and created an unwelcome working environment on the set of ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984’.



“She then looks at me and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’” Ross recalled. Ross then explained that Roberts covered her face and turned away to face the camera. Ross added that her blood was “boiling” after the exchange.

“I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.’ And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her. They did,” Ross went on. “So when I saw that happening I was just like ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to the b—h the entire time after that. We had scenes together, and I never spoke to her.”

Ross also mentioned that there was another instance in which Roberts was targeting her, claiming that Roberts mocked her voice.

“The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody [Fern’s] accent,” Ross said. “Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.”

Ross followed-up with a post requesting for her supporters and followers NOT make threats or violent comments toward Roberts.

“Let me make something absolutely clear,” Ross shared. “I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny.”

Ross also called out the franchise’s creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy on Monday. She claimed that in an email conversation the two discussed a season of “American Horror Story” that features an all-Black-woman-led cast. Following their conversation, Ross said Murphy left her “on read,” and claimed the failed communication resulted in her losing an opportunity to star on a Marvel project.

