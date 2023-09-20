Angelica Ross, best known for her role on “Pose,” has accused Emma Roberts of misgendering her on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.” Ross shared the story in an Instagram Live post.

The alleged incident happened after Ross, who is a transgender woman, and Roberts got into an on-set dispute. In her post, Ross said that Roberts called her “mean” but that she wasn’t being “for real, for real,” indicating that the spat wasn’t that serious. When the two were told “OK ladies, that’s enough. Get back to work,” the incident took place.

“She then looks at me and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’” Ross said in the post.

Ross then details that Roberts covered her face and turned away from her to face the camera. “I’m looking at her deada-s in the camera, like what the f–k did you just say,” Ross said. The actress and transgender rights activist said her blood was “boiling” after the conversation, but she was hesitant to confront or report Roberts.

“I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.’ And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her. They did,” Ross said. “So when I saw that happening I was just like ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to the b—h the entire time after that. We had scenes together, and I never spoke to her.”

Ross said that Roberts could sense the “energy” coming off of her and even asked Ross if she was OK at one point. Though both actresses have appeared in multiple seasons of “American Horror Story,” they only appeared together in “1984.”

Representatives for Ross and Roberts did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

This is the latest in what has been a week of callouts from Ross. On Monday, the actress shared an email conversation she had with “American Horror Story” executive producer Ryan Murphy about the idea for a season of the show led by Black women. After having this conversation, Ross said she was left “on read.” Though it’s not uncommon for shows to bounce around several ideas during the development stage, Ross claims that this lack of communication caused her to miss out on potentially starring in a Marvel project.

On Tuesday, before Ross posted the Instagram Live video about Roberts, the actress teased that she would deliver the “the FULL tea and it will be good” but that she will speak out “at my own pace.”