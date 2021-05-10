Angelica Ross Promises ‘Very Strong Female Energy’ for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” will feature some “very strong female energy,” star Angelica Ross tells TheWrap.

“It’s not full-on lesbian/bi, but there’s some very strong female energy in this,” Ross said of the upcoming season, which is subtitled “Double Feature” and will showcase two different stories. “I pray every night that maybe God will turn me into a lesbian. It hasn’t happened yet, but at least until then, I can pay homage to all of the things that I love about lesbian women. Mainly their lack of interest in centering their lives around men as much as those of us who are a little bit more indoctrinated by patriarchy.”

The “Pose” alum stars on “Double Feature” alongside franchise newcomers Macaulay Culkin and Kaia Gerber, as well as returning stars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

As always with “AHS,” plot details about the upcoming season remain scarce, but co-creator Ryan Murphy teased earlier this year that the upcoming season would be the first to explore two separate stories: “One by the sea [and] One by the sand.”

Ross said she is “pretty sure” she’s in both storylines, but secrecy is taken so seriously on the horror anthology that sometimes even the cast is kept in the dark. “I know a little bit only because Ryan likes me and sometimes he’ll call me or text me when he gets excited about some of the things, usually with my character,” she said. “But they do like to keep a little bit of mystery because our fans — we have a great fan base, but they love putting out any piece of puzzle. So he tries not to give us too much until it’s time.”

Fans can expect some “great scenes” between Ross and Leslie Grossman this season, as well as with “Anne With an E” actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. “She’s just so talented and it’s been so great to work with her,” Ross said.

“It’s really such a privilege for me as an actor who comes from theater to feel like I’m part of a theater troupe on television, getting to play different roles every season,” she said. “I really do think that the fans are going to love this season for the mix of actors who are known to be ‘American Horror Story’ staples — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe — with newcomers like Ryan.”

