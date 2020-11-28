Note to Angelina Jolie: Do you feel the Twitter love?

The Oscar-winning superstar was pulled into the social media whirlpool that was rolling their eyes at her dad, Jon Voight, who posted another of his videos in support of President Donald Trump. But while Twitter users were calling Voight a “totally bats— dad,” they were offering Jolie sympathy for sharing DNA with the outspoken POTUS fan.

“Every time Jon Voight goes on tv to tell us again that America needs Trump, I recall that he once went on tv to tell us his daughter Angelina Jolie was crazy, & the media treated it as fact,” one person wrote. “It must suck hard when the world thinks you’re nuts bc your totally bats— dad said so.”

In addition to being one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Jolie’s humanitarian work has led to her being named a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and made an honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St George.

Investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth was among those who noted Jolie’s contributions and compared them to her father’s: “Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children.”

Another said, “Every time I see Jon Voight I can’t help but wonder what miracle allowed him be the father to Angelina Jolie. I wonder if they’ve done a DNA test. I’m not buying it.”

“Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight. Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history…Jon is on the wrong side forever,” Chrissi Nielsen said.

Alexander McKinley noted the public estrangement of the famous father/daughter: “Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are trending right next to each other. I think that’s the closest they’ve been in years.”

In a video posted Tuesday, Voight said, “We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want: To destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

He went on to claim California is “ruled by a leftist mob” and call Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi each a “disgrace to mankind.” He urged Trump’s supporters to “fight this evil now,” but insisted that while his peers have said he is advocating violence, it is his opinion that, in fact, they are the ones advocating violence.