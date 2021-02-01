Angelina Jolie Western ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Sets May Release

Angelina Jolie’s neo-Western “Those Who Wish Me Dead” has set a summer release date from Warner Bros. when it will debut in theaters and on HBO Max.

The film that’s directed and written by Taylor Sheridan will debut on May 14, 2021.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” also stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little and Jake Weber.

The film is based on a novel by Michael Kortya, which was previously adapted by Charles Leavitt and Kortya. The story is set against the backdrop of a wildfire in the Montana wilderness and is about a 14-year-old who witnesses a brutal murder and is plunged into a new life where she is hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens.

Sheridan is the writer behind “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario,” and he directed the 2017 film “Wind River” and episodes of the series “Yellowstone.” He also produced “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” will now open the same day as “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma from Universal. Jolie is also meant to be seen later this year in “Eternals” for Marvel Studios and director Chloé Zhao.

More to come…