Sitting with “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth refused to clarify his company’s stance on LGBTQ rights — in the last week of Pride month, no less.

“We support politicians that support our business,” he said, answering to the heightened scrutiny and cratering sales Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have faced in the months since a social media partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney led to a widespread, far-right boycott.

After Whitworth noted that Anheuser-Busch has supported the LGBTQ community since 1998, CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers noted apparent contradictions seen in the company’s behavior. While Anheuser-Busch released special rainbow bottles in 2019 in honor of Pride, for instance, the company also has a history of donating to politicians who have supported anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Asked directly about where Whitworth and his company stood on LGBTQ rights, the CEO said, “We support politicians that support our business.” He then clarified that the “support” the company is focused on are “things that work for the industry that allow us to grow the business, allow us to employ more people and really help drive the economy. “

Whitworth was also asked repeatedly to give a clear answer on Bud Light’s controversial partnership with Mulvaney. On April 1, the trans social media influencer shared a sponsored post to her accounts showcasing a can of Bud Light with her face on it. Mulvaney’s involvement sparked significant backlash from anti-trans groups and consumers, leading to a boycott of the beer brand that has greatly impacted its sales. In May, CNBC estimated that Anheuser-Busch’s sales had fallen 18% due to the boycott.

Repeatedly throughout the interview, “CBS Mornings” hosts Gayle King, Duthiers and Tony Dokoupil pressed Whitworth on the company’s collaboration with Mulvaney, asking him if he considered the partnership a mistake and if he would do it again. At every turn, Whitworth talked around the issue, refusing to give a direct answer either way.

“Bud Light has supported LGBTQ since 1998, so that’s 25 years. And as we’ve said from the beginning, we’ll continue to support the communities and organizations that we’ve supported for decades,” Whitworth said. “But as we move forward, we want to focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers — being humble and listening to them — making sure we do right by our employees, take care of and support our partners and ultimately make an impact in the communities that we serve.”

In addition to the falling stock, Anheuser-Busch’s employees and distributors have dealt with confrontations with consumers and its facilities have faced bomb threats. To combat the backlash, the company announced earlier this month that it was investing in protecting the jobs of its frontline workers as well as offering financial assistance to its independent wholesalers.