Animation Guild Ratifies New Contract With Studios and Streamers, Increasing Protections From AI

The Animation Guild voted to ratify its new contract with studios and streamers, according to multiple media reports. This new three-year contract was accepted by 76.1 percent of the guild’s voting members, marking a historic turnout that surpassed last cycle’s vote.

“I want to recognize the incredible work that the Negotiations Committee put into seeing this agreement reached and ratified,” Steve Kaplan, the business representative for the Animation Guild, said in a statement. “This agreement is the next step forward in our goal to create the strongest contract for our members. The advancements made here are plenty, but there is also much work to be done with regard to addressing the priority matters that were not fully answered. The membership made clear to us that there is a need for more focus on Generative Artificial Intelligence, and we will attack the issue through a multi-faceted approach including lobbying for effective legislation, advocating for tax incentives for human-made work and grieving against potential abuses.”

“The AMPTP member companies congratulate The Animation Guild, including its leadership, its bargaining committee and its membership, on the ratification of this new three-year deal. The many talented and creative employees represented by The Animation Guild will immediately enjoy historic gains in wages, protections and other important improvements for their craft,” a representative for the AMPTP said in a statement to press.

The Animation Guild, which is a member of IATSE Local 839, first reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in late November. This deal was a result of several rounds of negotiations over the past three months.

As for artificial intelligence, written notifications will be implemented and animators will have the ability to consult with the production when it comes to identifying alternative tools that do not use GenAI. The new deal does not forbid the AMPTP from using AI altogether, which was a hope for some.

Specifically, the guild negotiated for a 7% increase in minimum wages for the first year of its new contract. That will be followed by a 4% increase in its second year and 3.5% in the third year. This deal also contained language that allows for remote work, a vital clause for animators who have moved out of Los Angeles due to the city’s high cost of living. These workers will now be protected by the union and will be allowed to work on union productions.

A provision requiring “pay equity” for color designers was also added as was a staffing minimum for TV animation writers. There were also increases to health and pension funds without cuts to benefits or added costs to customers. Additionally, changes to bereavement leave were made while more sick days were added and Juneteenth was recognized as a holiday.