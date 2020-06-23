Netflix has released the first trailer for what will be the debut feature film from legendary Disney animator and Oscar-winner Glen Keane, a starry and colorful film called “Over the Moon.”

“Over the Moon” is the first film from Keane after he won the Oscar in 2017 for the animated short film “Dear Basketball” that he co-directed with Kobe Bryant. The streamer will release it later this fall, and it’s figured to be an awards player for Netflix this year.

“Over the Moon” is about a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Once there, she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Also Read: Watch Kobe Bryant's 2018 Oscar Acceptance Speech - When He Shaded Fox News' Laura Ingraham (Video)

“We’re the last true believers,” the girl says in the trailer. “Gonna be there soon in my rocket to the moon,” she later sings.

The animated musical film comes from a screenplay by the late Audrey Wells, who wrote the screenplay for “The Hate U Give,” and it also features original songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park, with a score by Oscar-winner Steven Price (“Gravity”).

“Over the Moon” features the voice talent of Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn. The producers are Gennie Rim, who also produced “Dear Basketball” and Peilin Chou. Oscar-winner John Kahrs (“Paperman”) is a co-director, and Janet Yang, Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu and Thomas Hui serve as executive producers.

Check out the first trailer for “Over the Moon” above.