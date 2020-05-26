Ann Coulter Doubles Down on Trump Criticism: ‘Jackass President Being a Big Baby’

Ann Coulter addressed her weekend criticisms of President Donald Trump Tuesday, telling the Daily Caller’s podcast everything came about after she “saw this jackass tweets by our jackass president.”
“At 4:30 in the morning Saturday night — well, technically, Sunday morning — I went on Twitter for the first time in a while and I saw this jackass tweet by our jackass president being a big baby blaming Jeff Sessions for the Russia investigation once again, something that was entirely, 100% his fault,” she explained to host Derek Hunter. She had been “trying to enjoy [her] pandemic” before the tweet annoyed her, she quipped.
She pointed out it was Trump, not then-attorney general Jeff Sessions, who did an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt after firing then-FBI director James Comey, prompting the Russia investigation.
“He goes on Lester Holt and he has to be the big man,” the conservative commentator said, imitating the president: “‘No, no. It was my decision. It was my decision to fire the FBI director. This Russia thing it was just getting out of control.’ I mean, he rambles and says lots of stuff, but he clearly said that he fired the FBI director because of the Russia investigation.”
Coulter went on an early Sunday morning Twitter tear, calling President Donald Trump “the most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office.”
“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!,” Trump had tweeted, incurring Coulter’s wrath.
10 Most Shocking Russian Troll Posts on Facebook and Instagram, From Hillary Clinton to Police Brutality (Photos)
The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released more than 3,500 advertisements and posts spread by Russian trolls before and after the 2016 U.S. election. Below is a look at 10 of the most shocking examples that stood out from Congress's reveal.
House Intelligence Committee
Many posts pushed the narrative that Hillary Clinton would confiscate guns if she were elected President.
House Intelligence Committee
This graphic meme painted cops as KKK members attacking a young black child.
House Intelligence Committee
Only "sissies" and other undesirables wouldn't support Donald Trump, many of the memes said.
House Intelligence Committee
President Obama was a "pawn" and "traitor" in the hands of "Arabian Sheikhs," said one 2016 ad.
House Intelligence Committee
The "Black Matters US" page touched on hot button issues like police shootings.
House Intelligence Committee
The "Army of Jesus" page shared a bible verse, along with this meme.
House Intelligence Committee
Russian trolls also used Instagram to spread sponsored political memes.
House Intelligence Committee
The "Blacktivist" page routinely shared memes on Colin Kaepernick and other football players kneeling during the national anthem.
House Intelligence Committee
"Heart of Texas" routinely posted on "Killary Rotten Clinton," and threatened to secede from the union if she won the election.
House Intelligence Committee
The "Being Patriotic" page labeled ex-cons as "Obama voters."
House Intelligence Committee
