Ann Coulter Stops Traffic With Thank You to Biden for Keeping a Trump Promise: ‘Is This a Trap?’

Either an identity has been stolen or it truly is the end of days: Ann Coulter is more pleased with Joe Biden’s Afghanistan response than many liberals.

The queen of conservative controversy posted two tweets Tuesday that left much of the Twittersphere scratching their heads and adjusting their glasses to make sure they’d read them correctly.

Quote-tweeting a story in which Biden defended his withdrawal from Afghanistan (which has been slammed as “chaotic” by both sides of the aisle), Coulter wrote, “Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office.”

Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office. https://t.co/S3LvPn79iZ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2021

The media pundit followed that up with another tweet that read, “Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it,” adding, “Here are a few of Trump’s wuss, B.S.-I mean “masterful” tweets,” along with a screenshot of the former president’s contradictory statements on the conflict.

Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it.



Here are a few of Trump's wuss, B.S. – I mean "masterful" – tweets: pic.twitter.com/4iLD02Pn0G — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2021

Although Republicans have bashed the Biden administration’s abrupt exit from the country amid the Taliban takeover particularly harshly, as well as their response to the suicide bombings that left 13 U.S. servicemen dead last week, most Democrats have expressed a fair share of criticism, as well. This has all rendered Coulter’s seemingly unequivocal endorsement all the more confusing for many people.

This isn’t the first time she’s crossed party lines to knock Trump down a few pegs, though.

Coulter also slammed him in 2019, when he shut down the government in the middle of a tantrum over his Southern border wall. And last year, about a month before he lost re-election, Coulter joined Democrats in excoriating Trump for cheating on his taxes.

While it’s far too early (and unlikely) to call Coulter a turncoat just yet, let’s just relish in people’s bewildered reactions to doing what once seemed unthinkable: agreeing with her.

Even Ann Coulter is praising Joe Biden for pulling out of Afghanistan. Even Ann Coulter. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 31, 2021

Who had Ann Coulter supporting Biden on their apocalypse bingo card? https://t.co/PQ1S6ZJ2bY — Nomad Nero (@Adventure_Nero) August 31, 2021

Don’t make me retweet Ann Coulter. https://t.co/FE3f9mxTdz — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) August 31, 2021

I wasn't aware we needed Ann Coulter to validate Biden on Afghanistan, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/7hUKI2AHBM — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) August 31, 2021

We never thought we would agree with an Ann Coulter tweet but here we are. pic.twitter.com/C4w4CFFYK3 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 31, 2021

Guys. I retweeted®️ ann coulter.

I know I said that would be the signal that I’d been abducted but I assure you I’m fine. @NotHoodlum said it’s ok. — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) August 31, 2021

I am deeply disturbed to find that Ann Coulter said something I agree with. pic.twitter.com/tHPmNmVo89 — Matthew Greenfield (@mattgreenfield) August 31, 2021

