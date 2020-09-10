Ann Curry revealed in an interview published Thursday she still doesn’t know why she was fired from “Today.”
“I know I did nothing wrong. I know I was good at my job. They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire. You can read the tea leaves. But you know, I’m a fact-based reporter, so it’s hard for me to go out there, with something so close to the vest,” she said in Elle magazine.
When asked whether she felt it was her decision to raise issues with now-ousted Matt Lauer to management, Curry replied, “I still don’t really understand it. If I had known what was happening in the back rooms of power, then I would know. I obviously was not in those rooms. I think that many people have guessed why [I was replaced], but I’ve held myself back.”
She went on, “I’ve asked people why, and I haven’t gotten a good answer. I have no regrets about how I’ve behaved. And I’m very proud, in spite of everything, of all the work I was able to achieve. I don’t really think about it very often; I really don’t. But when I do, it does hurt still, because it takes time to heal. But what I’ve learned is that you rise stronger.”
Curry was brought on to “Today” to replace the departing Meredith Vieira in 2011, and was ousted less than a year later for Savannah Guthrie in a move that became a huge embarrassment for the morning show. Curry spent her final appearance on the show openly weeping.
6 Times NBC's 'Today' Host Drama Made Headlines, From Jane Pauley to Tamron Hall (Photos)
"Today" host Tamron Hall announced on Wednesday that she'll be leaving NBC and MSNBC following the cancellation of her hour of the daytime talk show to make room for the incoming Megyn Kelly. NBC was met with harsh backlash from viewers, but it's hardly the first time the morning show has been embroiled in controversy.
Getty Images
Jane Pauley Pauley served as co-host of "Today" for more than a decade alongside Tom Brokaw and Bryant Gumbel. But in 1989, Pauley announced she'd be leaving the show and Deborah Norville would be taking her place. The move was widely interpreted as "Today" replacing its female host with a younger woman, prompting swift criticism from viewers and the media.
Ann Curry Curry was brought on to replace the departing Meredith Vieira in 2011, and was ousted less than a year later for Savannah Guthrie in a move that became a huge embarrassment for "Today." Curry spent her final appearance on the show openly weeping. The well-liked anchor was reportedly driven out in a campaign orchestrated her co-host Matt Lauer and the show's producers.
Natalie Morales Morales stepped down as "Today" anchor in May 2016, jumping ship for a role on "Access Hollywood." The move was followed by reports that Morales was being ousted due to an affair-gone-awry with Lauer, but both parties swiftly came out and denied the allegations.
Billy Bush During the 2016 Rio Olympics, U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte claimed he'd been robbed at gunpoint in an friendly interview with "Today's" Billy Bush. His story was soon revealed to be a lie by Rio police and security camera footage, causing some embarrassment for the show. Bush's continued defense of Lochte then led to a heated exchange with co-host Al Roker later in the week.
Billy Bush (again) Just a few months later in October 2016, at the peak of the presidential election, Bush was at the center of yet another scandal. This time it involved newly uncovered tapes from Bush's tenure at "Access Hollywood." After the audio surfaced of Bush egging on Donald Trump as he bragged about sexually assaulting women, the host was promptly suspended, then dismissed, from "Today."
Tamron Hall After the news that Megyn Kelly would be leaving Fox News to take on her own daytime show at NBC, Hall was informed by the network that the 9 a.m. hour of "Today" that she co-hosted with Al Roker would be canceled. Hall subsequently announced her plans to leave NBC in February 2017, inciting swift criticism of the network from her fans.
The venerable morning show has been a lightning rod ever since Pauley was abruptly replaced by Deborah Norville
"Today" host Tamron Hall announced on Wednesday that she'll be leaving NBC and MSNBC following the cancellation of her hour of the daytime talk show to make room for the incoming Megyn Kelly. NBC was met with harsh backlash from viewers, but it's hardly the first time the morning show has been embroiled in controversy.