TikTok Star Who Documented Brain Cancer Battle Dies at 19

TikTok creator Anna Grace Phelan died after fighting her stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis for the past nine months, her family announced. She was 19.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” a Facebook statement from her family read.

Phelan graduated high school in May 2024, and days before starting her freshman year of college, was diagnosed with an inoperable malignant brain tumor, a GoFundMe for her states.

The Georgia native started documenting her medical journey in August of 2024 when she went to the doctor with symptoms, starting with numbness in the left side of her face and right leg for several weeks. A video posted in September updated her followers that a tumor in her brain was cancerous, and she was already stage 4.

On May 14, in one of her last update videos, Phelan said her health had taken a turn for the worse, and her tumor had grown, making her unable to be operated on.

“It would take a miracle to fix me here on Earth, but I’m not giving up yet,” she said.

Her last post was May 15, where she unboxed gifts from Tim Tebow. In the video she had an oxygen tube and moved slowly as she showed her followers the signed copy of his book and a sweatshirt he gifted her.

She is survived by her parents, William “Buddy” and Nadine Phelan, her younger brother, both sets of her grandparents, among many other extended family members. Her funeral service will be held in Jefferson, Georgia Thursday at Galilee Christian Church, of which she was an involved member.

“So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith. Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace,” the statement continued. “May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial gifts may be made to The Pediatric Brian Tumor Foundation here.