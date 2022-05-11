Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively to Return for ‘A Simple Favor 2’

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to return to a sequel to 2018 black comedy-thriller “A Simple Favor” for Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Paul Feig will also return to direct the sequel and produce with Laura Fischer.

Jessica Sharzer is writing the screenplay.

Feigco Entertainment is set to produce. Sharzer will executive produce.

“A Simple Favor” centered on Stephanie (Kendrick), a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily (Lively), seems to have it all — a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle. When Emily mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend’s past — and finding a few surprises along the way.

The first film was a critical and commercial success for Lionsgate, earning more than $97 million at the worldwide box office and achieving Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was recently announced Lively will make her feature directorial debut with “Seconds for Searchlight,” an adaptation of the graphic novel by “Scott Pilgrim” creator Bryan Lee O’Malley.

