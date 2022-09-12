What do you do if you’re stuck in an elevator at a film fest? You share a video of it on social media, of course.

Anna Kendrick, who’s at the Toronto Film Festival to promote “Alice, Darling,” shared a video of her time stuck in the elevator in Toronto on Sunday morning, as well as the local firefighters who lowered a ladder into the elevator car to evacuate her and the 6 people stuck in the elevator with her.

“Ah, the classic. ‘I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator’ excuse,” she wrote in the caption.

Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly she “got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time” and was thrilled that “some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch.”

Ah, the classic “I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator” excuse #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/0tfaBVDOoN — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 11, 2022

She explained that the rescue was more funny that scary. “[There were] seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical.”

Added the actress, “I couldn’t stop cracking jokes. Although, maybe that’s a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I’m not healthy!”